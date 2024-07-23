BITICA COIN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.62 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,918.89 or 1.00029087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00075611 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000951 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

