BITICA COIN (BDCC) Trading Down 0% This Week

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.60 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009195 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,355.28 or 0.99996389 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000893 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011495 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00072835 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000162 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

