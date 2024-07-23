bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 128.14% from the stock’s current price.
bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BIAF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.63. 4,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.00. bioAffinity Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.
bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 134.34% and a negative net margin of 171.43%.
About bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than bioAffinity Technologies
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.