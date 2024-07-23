Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIO. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.67.

BIO stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $301.92. 235,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,812. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $431.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

