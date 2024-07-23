Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BASFY. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Basf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Basf Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Basf has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,222.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf



BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

