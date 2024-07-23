Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BRN opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.15. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 24,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $69,391.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,767,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,505.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 24,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $69,391.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,767,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,505.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 18,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,675.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,678.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 71,729 shares of company stock worth $201,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

