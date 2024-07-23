Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE BRN opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.15. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
