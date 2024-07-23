Barclays Cuts Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $34.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.82 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

