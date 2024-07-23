Bancor One Day Volume Tops $8.01 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $78.92 million and $8.01 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00000943 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,693.42 or 1.00172673 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000989 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00075966 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 125,657,580 tokens. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 125,657,580.38698402. The last known price of Bancor is 0.62145081 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 416 active market(s) with $16,496,542.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.