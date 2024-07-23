Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.

Separately, Bank of America raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

