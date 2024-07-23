Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,623,044,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 263,176 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,231,000 after acquiring an additional 781,772 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,770,000 after acquiring an additional 526,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,352,000 after acquiring an additional 596,521 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.31.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.69. 6,449,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,366,779. The company has a market cap of $208.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

