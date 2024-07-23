Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Makes New $10.49 Million Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 59,761 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,170,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,374,000 after purchasing an additional 151,946 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 779,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after acquiring an additional 143,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 232,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,576,000 after acquiring an additional 56,965 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.85. 263,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $109.23 and a twelve month high of $205.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.74.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

