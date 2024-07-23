Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $197,305,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,624,000 after buying an additional 935,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,854,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 826.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after buying an additional 365,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,010,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,077,000 after buying an additional 300,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.20. The company had a trading volume of 904,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,401. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.98.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

