Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 625,822 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,870 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $14,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 31,170 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $248,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.91. 219,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.01. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.79 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

