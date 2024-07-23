Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.78.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $574.65. 181,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,295. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $552.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.