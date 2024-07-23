Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,472 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,988 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,622,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 62.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,726,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,845 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.0 %

CL traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.93. 1,459,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,622. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

