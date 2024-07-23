Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 510 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,809,000 after buying an additional 334,088 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $35,265,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 234,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after buying an additional 135,462 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $14,227,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 85,801 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

CPK stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.13. The company had a trading volume of 37,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $83.79 and a 1 year high of $124.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.87.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Chesapeake Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

