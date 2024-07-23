Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 587 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,086. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $107.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.21.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

