B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Increased to C$7.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.26% from the company’s previous close.

BTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.97.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,137. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.69. The company has a market cap of C$5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -82.00, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$622.09 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3689788 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total value of C$46,574.40. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. Insiders sold a total of 162,575 shares of company stock valued at $628,781 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

