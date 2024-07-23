AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Gap Down to $45.65

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.65, but opened at $44.25. AZEK shares last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 336,336 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. DA Davidson cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.88.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $416.79 million. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,000. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

