Audius Reaches Market Cap of $182.63 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Audius has a total market cap of $182.63 million and $17.76 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,270,611,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,041,584 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars.

