ATB Capital Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$28.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.52.

Air Canada stock traded down C$0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$16.04 and a 52-week high of C$25.85. The stock has a market cap of C$5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.41.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

