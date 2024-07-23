ArriVent BioPharma, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AVBP)

ArriVent BioPharma’s (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 24th. ArriVent BioPharma had issued 9,722,222 shares in its IPO on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $174,999,996 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVBP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

AVBP stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. ArriVent BioPharma has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArriVent BioPharma will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,586,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $9,922,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter worth $2,711,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $446,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

