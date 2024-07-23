Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $71.01 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0711 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00047429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

