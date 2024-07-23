Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives $34.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.89.
ARMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Aramark Stock Up 1.8 %
Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
Aramark Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.
Institutional Trading of Aramark
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,263,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 225.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter.
Aramark Company Profile
Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.
