Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $123.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.16. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

