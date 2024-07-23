Anyswap (ANY) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (ANY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $3.34 or 0.00004964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $62.35 million and $866.48 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.47563193 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $866.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

