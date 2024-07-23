Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,833.75 ($23.72).

ANTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.40) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,520 ($32.59) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,700 ($21.99) to GBX 1,850 ($23.93) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,065 ($26.71) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($22.31) to GBX 1,685 ($21.79) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Antofagasta

Antofagasta Price Performance

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,918 ($24.81) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,888.06, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,157.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,997.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280 ($16.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,425 ($31.36).

(Get Free Report

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.