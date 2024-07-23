Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,833.75 ($23.72).
ANTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.40) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,520 ($32.59) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,700 ($21.99) to GBX 1,850 ($23.93) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,065 ($26.71) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($22.31) to GBX 1,685 ($21.79) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Antofagasta
Antofagasta Price Performance
Antofagasta Company Profile
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Antofagasta
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.