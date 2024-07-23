Analysts Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) PT at $90.50

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $91.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $686.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

