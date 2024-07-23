Analysts Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) PT at GBX 1,143.17

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,143.17 ($14.78).
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.74) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.74) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,089 ($14.08) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, April 18th.
LON ENT opened at GBX 659.80 ($8.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 680.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 800.29. Entain has a one year low of GBX 617.80 ($7.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,414.50 ($18.29).
Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.
