Amphenol (APH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Amphenol to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Amphenol has set its Q2 guidance at $0.79-0.81 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.790-0.810 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.50 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $61.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

