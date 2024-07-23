Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 86 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $26.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $501.29. 2,576,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,545. The company has a market cap of $120.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $501.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.