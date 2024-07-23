Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 573 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Prologis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Prologis by 380.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,046,000 after buying an additional 263,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,551,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 676,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,148,000 after buying an additional 41,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,707,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,917. The stock has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

