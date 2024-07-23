Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Copart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Copart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Copart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,403,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,893. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

