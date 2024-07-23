Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 222.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,611,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,158,000 after buying an additional 24,191 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $7.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,949. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.52 and its 200 day moving average is $180.76. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Baird R W raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total value of $3,850,060.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,636,234.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,385,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total value of $3,850,060.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,033. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty



e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

