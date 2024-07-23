Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.5 %

CB traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $195.36 and a 52 week high of $275.41. The stock has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.75.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

