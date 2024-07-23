Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 2,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ecolab from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,429. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $247.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

