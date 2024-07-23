Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $148,515,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,609,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,947,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,506,000 after buying an additional 187,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,892,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,518,000 after buying an additional 682,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,170,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,166. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 84.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DT shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

