American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $1,051,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after buying an additional 2,839,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,760,000 after buying an additional 2,336,501 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,985,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,352,000 after buying an additional 1,576,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,014,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE AMT traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $209.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 146.61%.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.92.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

