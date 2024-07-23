Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.020-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $166.0 million-$168.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.4 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.02-0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.66. 1,628,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,618. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at $690,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

