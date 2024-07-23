Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.35

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.35 and last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 238259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

