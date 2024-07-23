Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGEN. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Agenus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded Agenus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agenus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Agenus alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Agenus

Agenus Stock Performance

AGEN opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agenus will post -9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,401,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after buying an additional 4,134,232 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 3,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,306,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,232,064 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 1,959.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 720,629 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.