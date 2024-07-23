Aevo Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Aevo has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Aevo has a market cap of $503.66 million and approximately $72.59 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aevo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000876 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 847,648,477.0702455 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.52742908 USD and is down -5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $45,115,934.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

