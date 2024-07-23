Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADVM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $7.76. 409,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,769. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.07. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 135,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,481.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,101,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,286,981.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,755,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 259,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

