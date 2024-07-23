Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $2.56 on Monday, hitting $121.38. 230,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,276. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $124.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.99 and its 200 day moving average is $102.76.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

