Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.40

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 16346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 253.75, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

Insider Activity at Acadia Realty Trust

In related news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Acadia Realty Trust news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $211,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,273,000 after purchasing an additional 776,121 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,741,000 after buying an additional 223,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,682,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after buying an additional 54,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,562,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,316,000 after buying an additional 118,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

