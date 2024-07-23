abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 81.7% per year over the last three years.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AWP opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.