3,498 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Acquired by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.16. 4,577,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,700,192. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $107.24.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.218 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 53.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VST. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

