32,167 Shares in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of ODP as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ODP by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,419,000 after buying an additional 493,233 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ODP by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 56,080 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in ODP by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ODP by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Stock Up 3.1 %

ODP stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 380,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

About ODP

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

