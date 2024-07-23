2,839 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.56. The stock had a trading volume of 493,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,347. The company has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

