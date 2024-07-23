2,651 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $7,017,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,403,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,278,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,666,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,983,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 24,105,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,561,559. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

